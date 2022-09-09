'90 Day Fiancé's Loren and Alexei Welcome Baby Girl: See the Adorable Pic! (Exclusive)

Loren and Alexei are officially a family of five! The 90 Day Fiancé fan favorites have welcomed their third child, a baby girl whom they decided to name Ariel Raya Brovarnik, ET can exclusively share. Ariel was born on Sept. 6, the couple's wedding anniversary.

Ariel joins her big brothers -- 2-year-old Shai and 1-year-old Asher. In a statement to ET, Loren says she broke down in tears when she learned they were having a baby girl.

"What a way to celebrate our anniversary! Arriving Sept. 6, at 11:40 p.m., weighing 4lbs 4oz and standing 17" tall, BabyB has arrived!," she shares. "Waiting to find out the gender was very hard and very much worth the wait! When we heard 'it’s a girl' I looked at Alex sobbing and said 'We did it!' It was such an amazing experience and feeling I'll remember forever! I feel complete and overjoyed! We are so excited to introduce you to our baby girl, Ariel Raya Brovarnik."

Alexei adds, "SHE has arrived!!! We are so happy and proud to introduce Ariel Raya Brovarnik. Our baby girl was our anniversary gift born September 6 at 11:40 p.m. Finding out the gender in the delivery room was even more special than we could have imagined. Thank you to my better half for making me the happiest man alive."

The couple shared a sweet photo of baby Ariel grasping on to a hand.

Meanwhile, Loren and Alexei's spinoff series, Loren & Alexei: After The 90 Days, will be back for season 2 later this year. ET spoke to the couple in June at the 2022 MTV Movie & TV Awards, where they expressed shock at taking home the award for "Best Reality Romance."

"I don't think it's hit us how many people watch us still, to this day," Loren told ET. "We didn't think we would've been married when we met, like, we're married seven years now, we never would’ve thought this."

Alexei added, "It's special. It's no joke, right, and like, we didn't think about any of this, but it's big, right? So many people voted for us."

