'90 Day Fiancé's Stephanie Explains Why She'll Never Share Her Relationship on the Show Again (Exclusive)

90 Day Fiancé star Stephanie Matto says she'll never let the hit franchise's cameras document her relationship again. The 31-year-old reality star, who's been making headlines for her unique business ventures including selling her farts and boob sweat, is currently dating a man from France, but has no plans to ever let viewers back into her dating life.

"I think it's going on almost a year now and it's super private," she shares. "We keep it under wraps and I think I'm going to keep it that way. 90 Day Fiancé keeps trying to get in there with the camera. They're like, 'Steph, when are you ready to come and share more of this?' And I'm like, 'No, I don't think so. I think I want to keep it private.'"

Stephanie shares that her past experience on the show has led her to this decision.

"No, I don't think that I'm ever going to come back onto the show with the relationship," she says. "I think as far as the Fiancé franchise, I'll keep it only strictly pillow talk or little updates here and there, but never will I put my relationship back in the spotlight like that because I just saw how destructive it was with me and my previous partner on the show, and I just would never want to go through something like that again."

"It's just not for me," she continues. "I've reached that point in my life now where I'd just rather focus on my projects, my work, my boob sweat, and that's it. And it's like, now I can pick and choose what I share online and I don't have to rely on editors and producers picking and choosing what they put out there."

She says she no longer speaks to her ex, Erika, but has absolutely no hard feelings toward her.

"Just as far as I know, she's doing really well and she's super happy and I'm just really happy for her," she says. "We both moved on and we're both doing well."

As for her current boyfriend, he has no issues with her selling her boob sweat.

"He kind of loves it," she says. "Actually, my whole boob sweat thing was on a French talk show today and he sent me a clip of it. So, it's hitting the airwaves there, so it's pretty funny. And he loves it, he's a total supporter of mine and I don't think I'd ever be able to be with someone who's not supportive of my work. So, it's really important to me that he supports me."