'A League of Their Own': Abbi Jacobson, Chanté Adams and D'Arcy Carden Step Up to Bat in First Teaser

Get ready Rockford Peaches fans, A League Of Their Own is stepping back up to the plate!

A teaser trailer for the upcoming Prime Video series was released on Tuesday, giving fans a first look at the new series, which expands on the world of the Penny Marshall-directed movie of the same name. The 1992 film featured standout performances from Geena Davis, Rosie O'Donnell, Madonna and more, and told a fictionalized story of the real-life All-American Girls Professional Baseball League, which was started in 1943 as a way to keep baseball popular while many American men were fighting in World War II.

The new series features a fresh crop of talent, including Broad City creator and star Abbi Jacobson, A Journal for Jordan's Chanté Adams, The Good Place's D'Arcy Carden, BAFTA winner Gbemisola Ikumelo and more, and the teaser trailer shows the ragtag group of ladies fighting to find their way on the field, in the factories and in an ever-evolving cultural landscape.

Amazon Studios and Sony Pictures Television said in a press release that "A League of Their Own evokes the joyful spirit of Penny Marshall's beloved classic, while widening the lens to tell the story of an entire generation of women who dreamed of playing professional baseball. The show takes a deeper look at race and sexuality, following the journey of a whole new ensemble of characters as they carve their own paths towards the field, both in the league and outside of it."

The series -- which is set to debut all eight episodes of their first season on Prime Video on Friday, Aug. 12 -- also stars Nick Offerman, Kate Berlant, Roberta Colindrez, Saidah Arrika Ekulona, Kendall Johnson, Kelly McCormack, Alex Désert, Priscilla Delgado, Aaron Jennings, Molly Ephraim, Melanie Field, and Dale Dickey.

Check out the full teaser below:

ET was with Marshall and the cast during the making of the original A League of Their Own, where the director revealed behind-the-scenes tidbits, including the fact that Davis, who was celebrated for her performance as catcher "Dottie" Hinson, was not her first choice for the role. "I wanted Demi Moore," Marshall admitted in ET's throwback footage. "Demi Moore I liked, but by the time we came around, she was pregnant."

Marshall said she decided to make the film after seeing a documentary about the women’s league. "It’s about friendship," she said. "It’s about people feeling better about themselves."

A League of Their Own debuts on Prime Video on Friday, Aug. 12. Check out more of ET's flashback to the 1992 film in the video below.