A New Social Distancing Anthology Series Is Coming to Netflix

Social distancing is taking center stage in a new Netflix series.

Weeds and Orange Is the New Black creator Jenji Kohan is teaming up with the streaming service to bring Social Distance, an anthology series that will be filmed remotely, to our screens, ET has confirmed.

The series aims to tell stories about the current moment the world is living in through personal and deeply human stories exploring how we're all living apart together.

All aspects of production will be completed following the social distancing guidelines set during the coronavirus pandemic, from writing to directing to acting.

Read the full memo below.

Our job as storytellers is to reflect reality, and in this new, bizarre, bewildering reality we are all experiencing, we feel passionate about finding connection as we all remain at a distance.

We’ve been inspired to create an anthology series that tells stories about the current moment we are living through — the unique, personal, deeply human stories that illustrate how we are living apart, together.

We are challenging ourselves to do something new: To create and produce virtually so that our cast and crew can stay healthy and safe. Writers never physically meet during the writing process. Our director, Diego Velasco, directs our talent remotely. Our showrunner, Hilary Weisman Graham, runs production from her living room. The cast not only acts, but also films themselves at home.

The experience of social distancing is currently universal, but no individual story is the same. Through a broad spectrum of tales and moments, some seismic and some mundane, we hope to capture a moment in time. And we hope that Social Distance will help people feel closer to one another.

- Jenji Kohan, Tara Herrmann, Hilary Weisman Graham, Blake McCormick - Executive Producers of Social Distance

