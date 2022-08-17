A$AP Rocky Pleads Not Guilty to Assault Charges, Protective Order Issued Against Rapper

A$AP Rocky pleaded not guilty to assault charges at his arraignment Wednesday in Los Angeles Court, and the judge also granted an order of protection against the 33-year-old rapper.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, entered the plea while flanked by his attorney, Sara L. Caplan. The rapper was also ordered to stay at least 100 yards away from the alleged victim, A$AP Relli, whose real name is Terell Ephron. Rocky must also not own, possess, buy or try to buy, receive or try to receive any firearms or ammunition. If he owns any firearms, he must surrender them to authorities within 24 hours and inform the court that he's complied.

Rocky, who is out on $550,000 bond, has another court hearing scheduled for Nov. 2. Near the end of the arraignment, Caplan asked Judge Victoria Wilson if the rapper is permitted to travel for work. Wilson responded, "How about clearing dates ahead of time with the court through counsel?" Rocky's attorney responded, "Perfect."

The rapper appeared in a black suit, white dress shirt, black tie and a face mask as he intently listened to the proceedings. He briefly addressed Wilson after he entered his plea.

Wilson also informed the attorneys that 15 requests from the media were filed requesting the court to allow video and photography for the proceedings. She asked them if they opposed her granting the request, and neither objected.

"The reason I’m allowing is I’m a firm believer of public access to the judicial system and transparency of the judicial proceedings," Wilson stated.

Jamal Tooson and Brian Hurwitz -- who are representing Ephron in his lawsuit against the rapper -- spoke to ET's Will Marfuggi outside the courtroom and revealed that the video Ephron says exists and purportedly shows the alleged incident is in the hands of the Los Angeles Police Department and that they themselves haven't had access to the video.

"But it's our understanding that the video corroborated everything our client is saying regarding his encounter with A$AP Rocky," Tooson added.

Irfan Khan-Pool/Getty Images

That being said, Tooson also said that the fact the the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office is moving forward with the case "means that they think they can get a guilty verdict."

As for the shooting itself, Tooson said Ephron was "blindsided" by the alleged incident. Tooson said "there was a minor dispute but nothing warranted being lured out [of] your house and shot at by a firearm."

On Monday, L.A. County D.A. George Gascón announced charges were filed against the 33-year-old rapper. He is facing two counts of assault with a semi-automatic firearm with allegations of personally using a firearm stemming from a shooting on Nov. 6, 2021. At the time, it is alleged A$AP Rocky pointed a semi-automatic handgun at a victim during a heated discussion, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office. Prosecutors said the performer allegedly fired the handgun twice in the direction of the victim during a subsequent confrontation.

“Discharging a gun in a public place is a serious offense that could have ended with tragic consequences not only for the person targeted but also for innocent bystanders visiting Hollywood,” Gascón said in a statement. “My office conducted a thorough review of the evidence in this case and determined that the addition of a special firearm allegation was warranted.”

Rocky was arrested on April 20 at Los Angeles International Airport in connection with the 2021 shooting. He was released at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Los Angeles the same day after posting $550,000 bail. At the time, police said the unnamed victim had a minor injury from the shooting and later sought medical treatment.

Rocky is now also facing a lawsuit from A$AP Relli, who has come forward as the victim of the shooting. For the assault, battery, intentional infliction of emotional distress and negligence Relli alleges he suffered, he is seeking damages in excess of $25,000, as well as special damages for medical expenses and other relief.

"As a result of Defendant firing the handgun at the Plaintiff," the lawsuit, obtained by ET, states, "the Plaintiff was struck by bullet projectile/fragments which required the Plaintiff to seek necessary medical attention."

Rocky and girlfriend Rihanna welcomed their first child together, a baby boy, in May, a month after his arrest.