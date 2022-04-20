A$AP Rocky Released From Jail After Posting $550,000 Bail

A$AP Rocky has been released from jail. Rocky was booked and released Wednesday on a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon (firearm), stemming from an alleged incident that took place in November 2021, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to ET.

"Yes, he was released," LAPD Public Information Officer Lee said.

The 33-year-old rapper, whose birth name is Rakim Mayers, had just returned from a vacation in Barbados with his pregnant girlfriend, Rihanna, when he was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport at 8:20 a.m. Wednesday morning. He was interviewed at the LAPD Robbery Homicide Division before being booked at the Metropolitan Detention Center. Rocky was released at 3:27 p.m. after posting $550,000 bail, ET can confirm.

A court date for Rocky has been set for August 17 at the LAX Superior Courthouse, with the L.A. District Attorney's Office telling ET that, "A case has been presented and is under review."

Police say that on Nov. 6, 2021 at 10:15 p.m. PT, "an argument between two acquaintances occurred" in the Hollywood area. According to authorities, "The argument escalated and resulted in the suspect firing a handgun at the victim. The victim sustained a minor injury from the incident and later sought medical treatment. Following the shooting, the suspect and two additional males fled the area on foot."

Shortly after Rocky's arrest, the LAPD executed a search warrant on the rapper's Los Angeles-area home, where a source tells ET that about "6-7 LAPD vehicles were seen blocking traffic from entering or exiting" Rocky's residential street.

"There were about 6-7 LAPD vehicles throughout A$AP Rocky’s residential street, including two parked on either end, blocking traffic from entering or exiting. No one other than police and a few paparazzi were on the street during the aftermath of the police search warrant," the source shared. "A black Cadillac Escalade was parked in front of the home, blocking the gated driveway. At one point, a blue convertible arrived at the residence and was quickly ushered into the driveway, with another vehicle following behind to block the gate. During this time, a male who seemed to be a friend of A$AP's, was replaced by a bodyguard to guard the front door. Once the police left, it was quiet outside of the residence, short of a few remaining paparazzi."

As far as how Rihanna is doing amid the news of Rocky's arrest, a source tells ET that the "Love on the Brain" singer is focusing on her pregnancy.

"This drama is the last thing Rihanna needs right now. She wants to be mellow, relaxed, and focused 100 percent on the arrival of her baby -- not stressing out!" the source shared, adding, "This arrest was not something they saw coming."

While the arrest comes as a surprise for the pair, this is not Rocky's first run-in with the law.

In the summer of 2019, Rocky, along with two members of his entourage, were arrested in Sweden, after being involved in an altercation with two unknown men the previous month. Rocky was eventually released after spending time in a Swedish jail in August 2019 and traveled back to the United States. The same month, the rapper was found guilty, but did not face any jail time.