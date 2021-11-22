x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Entertainment Tonight

Aaron Carter and Fiancée Melanie Martin Welcome First Child Together

Aaron Carter and Fiancée Melanie Martin Welcome First Child Together

Congratulations are in order for Aaron Carter and Melanie Martin.

The 33-year-old singer and his fiancée welcomed their first child together, a baby boy named Prince. Carter shared the happy news on his Instagram on Monday, revealing that Martin underwent an emergency C-Section after 13 hours of labor.

"Emergency C Section after 13 hours of labor but my fiancé [sic] is in great health thank you lord and the incredibly sweet loving staff here," Carter wrote next to a photo from the hospital. "Prince is precious I love you son. Your mommy loves you as I drop tears on the phone."

"This is me cutting his umbilical cord my precious family #TheCarters @missmelaniemartin I’m so proud of you hunny you did it I Love you with all my heart my beautiful blessings from god 😇 😍👨‍👩‍👦💪🌹," he added.

Ahead of Prince's arrival, Carter had been sharing updates on his platform, writing, "Patiently waiting she took the medicine to induce her now we wait 4 hours. Epidural then labor! See you soon my baby boy!! Stay strong baby!!" alongside one video.

In March of this year, Carter revealed that Martin was pregnant after she suffered a miscarriage in June 2020. The on-again, off-again couple rekindled their romance around the same time that they shared the news of Martin's miscarriage, announcing their engagement shortly after.

"I love you 3000 sweetheart. Everybody deserves a second chance. #LøVëWins #engaged #forever," Carter captioned a pic kissing his fiancée at the time.

RELATED CONTENT:

Aaron Carter Shows Fiancée's Positive Pregnancy Test After Miscarriage

Aaron Carter Posts PDA Pic With Melanie Martin After Engagement News

Aaron Carter Says On-Off Girlfriend Suffered a Miscarriage