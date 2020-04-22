Aaron Carter Says He and Girlfriend Melanie Martin Are Expecting Their First Child Together

Aaron Carter has a baby on the way.

The 32-year-old singer took to Instagram Live on Tuesday to share that he and his girlfriend, Melanie Martin, are expecting their first child together. During his livestream, Carter showed his followers what appeared to be Martin's positive pregnancy test. ET has reached out to Carter for comment.

In a statement to People, the "I Want Candy" crooner said that "this is what we both want."

"We both were trying for it. I’m just focused on the future and being a dad. I want to be a good dad," he said. "I’m focused, my music career has been doing really well, and touring, having my clothing line out, all that stuff I have going for me that isn’t necessarily just music. Family is most important to me."

Instagram Live

Melanie and Carter went public in January, after she posted a photo of the two on her Instagram. They later got tattoos of each other’s names, with Carter getting “Melanie” inked above his eyebrow.

The pregnancy news comes weeks after Martin was in police custody following an alleged domestic violence incident. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department inmate records, Martin was held on $50,000 bail in Lancaster, California, on March 29.



A spokesperson for the department told ET at the time that deputies responded to a disturbance call at 11 p.m. on Sunday, and that a female adult was arrested for alleged domestic violence. The spokesperson would not provide the name of the woman who was arrested.



Carter, however, addressed the alleged incident with a series of tweets, where he implied that a dispute occurred when he attempted to break up with Martin after she allegedly cheated on him. He also claimed that Martin had broken her dog’s leg and had animal authorities looking for her.

See more on the singer's recent drama in the video below.