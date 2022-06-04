Abby De La Rosa Announces She's Pregnant Less Than a Year After Welcoming Twins With Nick Cannon

Abby De La Rosa has announced she's pregnant, less than a year after welcoming her and Nick Cannon's twins.

The 31-year-old DJ took to Instagram to share the news with a photo and short video showing her wearing jeans and a white top and sitting on a bed with decorative balloons behind her that spelled "BABY." De La Rosa captioned it, "IM PREGNANT." She also wondered if she's expecting "another set of twins."

De La Rosa didn't reveal who the father of the baby is but implored fans to follow her on another social media platform for "all the exclusive content."

The news comes less than a year after Nick and De La Rosa welcomed twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir. The kiddos were born on June 14, 2021. In that post, the proud mom was seen gently rocking her newborns in her arms while laying in a hospital bed while smiling and gazing into their faces.

Cannon is a father of eight. He is dad to 10-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan with ex-wife Mariah Carey, 4-year-old Golden "Sagon" and 13-month-old Powerful Queen with Brittany Bell, and 7-month-old twins Zion Mixolydian and Zillion Heir. Tragically, Zen, whom he shared with Alyssa Scott, died in December at five months old, after a battle with brain cancer. Canon also recently announced that he is expecting his eighth child with Brie Tiesi.

Just recently, he defended himself as a father when it comes to managing his time with his kids in an intimate interview with Men's Health.

"Contrary to popular belief, I’m probably engaged throughout my children’s day, more often than the average adult can be," he said. "If I’m not physically in the same city with my kids, I’m talking to them before they go to school via FaceTime and stuff. And then when I am [in the same city, I’m] driving my kids to school, like making sure I pick ’em up."

He added: "All of those things, making sure [I’m there for] all extracurricular activities. I’m involved in everything from coaching to having guitar lessons with my daughter every week.”