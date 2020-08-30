ABC to Honor Chadwick Boseman With 'Black Panther,' Special Tribute on Sunday Night

Chadwick Boseman's life and legacy will be honored in an ABC News tribute special on Sunday night. The actor died on Friday following a battle with colon cancer. He was 43.

First in Marvel Studios, ABC Entertainment and ABC News' tribute agenda is a commercial-free airing of Black Panther. The film, starring Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong’o, Forest Whitaker, Danai Gurira, Daniel Kaluuya, Letitia Wright and Angela Bassett, will air at 8 p.m. ET.

Then, immediately following the movie, at 10:20 p.m. ET, an ABC News special will air, celebrating Boseman's career and cultural impact on and off-screen. Chadwick Boseman -- A Tribute for a King will feature tributes from celebrities, political figures and fans across the world, special words from those who starred alongside Boseman and knew him best and shine a light on the medical condition he privately battled.

Boseman was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago, a statement on his Instagram read on Friday. The actor never publicly spoke about his illness. He died at his home in the Los Angeles area with his wife and family by his side.

Many of Boseman's friends and former co-stars have shared touching tributes following his death. On Sunday, Letitia Wright, who played Boseman's sister in Black Panther, wrote on Twitter, "this hurts. really hurts."

Bassett, who played Boseman's mother in the Marvel movie, shared a note about their special connection on Friday.

"It was meant to be for Chadwick and me to be connected, for us to be family. But what many don’t know is our story began long before his historic turn as Black Panther. During the premiere party for Black Panther, Chadwick reminded me of something. He whispered that when I received my honorary degree from Howard University, his alma mater, he was the student assigned to escort me that day," she wrote. "And here we were, years later as friends and colleagues, enjoying the most glorious night ever! We’d spent weeks prepping, working, sitting next to each other every morning in makeup chairs, preparing for the day together as mother and son. I am honored that we enjoyed that full circle experience. This young man’s dedication was awe-inspiring, his smile contagious, his talent unreal. So I pay tribute to a beautiful spirit, a consummate artist, a soulful brother...'thou aren’t not dead but flown afar...'. All you possessed, Chadwick, you freely gave. Rest now, sweet prince.” #WakandaForever."

