ACM Awards Are Leaving Las Vegas and Will Now Take Place in Nashville

The ACM Awards are heading to Music City! On Monday, the Academy of Country Music and dick clark productions announced that the 55th annual show will be broadcast from Nashville, Tennessee, for the first time in its history. The ceremony has previously been held in Las Vegas.

Three iconic Nashville locations will be featured throughout the Keith Urban-hosted show, with the Grand Ole Opry House, Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe set to be utilized.

Prior to the Nashville announcement, the show was postponed from its original April date to Sept. 16 due to the coronavirus pandemic. Though the ceremony has its new date and location, the ACM assured that all guidelines set forth by national, state and local health officials will continue to be closely followed and implemented during the production.

"While we were disappointed to postpone our April show in Las Vegas, we couldn’t be more thrilled to host the rescheduled 55th ACM Awards in the home of Country Music for the first time in the Academy’s history," said Damon Whiteside, CEO of the Academy of Country Music. "First and foremost, we want to ensure the safety of our artists and industry, and to ease the burdens of traveling large teams; therefore, we decided to bring the ACM Awards to them this September in Nashville."

"Now, more than ever, is the time to bring our community together to honor the best in our genre, and there is no more special place to do that than three of the most revered venues in Country Music -- The Grand Ole Opry House, The Ryman Auditorium and The Bluebird Cafe," he continued. "A huge thank you to these historic venues and to the state of Tennessee and city of Nashville for all of the support in making this a reality!"

When ET caught up with Urban in February, the 52-year-old reigning Entertainer of the Year said that he's "looking forward" to his hosting duties.

"I love the ACMs and I think it is going to be fun," he added.

The 55th ACM Awards will be broadcast on Wednesday, Sept. 16 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT on the CBS Television Network, and will stream live and on demand on CBS All Access.