Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo's Relationship Timeline: From Love at First Sight to Baby No. 3

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo have welcomed their third child together! On Jan. 30, ET confirmed that the couple welcomed the new addition to their family.

While their relationship has been filled with babies and blossoming businesses, the couple was recently rocked by scandal when Levine admitted to having "crossed the line" with model Sumner Stroh, who accused him of having an affair with her.

The 43-year-old Maroon 5 frontman responded to the allegations in a statement released on his Instagram Stories.

"A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," the father of two began. "I used poor judgement in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

Levine added that "in certain instances it became inappropriate."

The musician also spoke about handling the fallout from the scandal with Prinsloo, who is currently pregnant with the couple's third child.

"I have addressed that and taken proactive steps to remedy this with my family," he wrote. "My wife and my family is all I care about in this world. To be this naive and stupid enough to risk the only thing that truly matters to me was my greatest mistake I could ever make. I will never make it again. I take full responsibility. We will get through it and we will get through it together."

From sparking romance rumors in 2012, following Levine's breakup from Prinsloo's fellow Victoria's Secret model, Anne Vyalitsyna, to splitting just a year later and rekindling their relationship, ET is looking back at the couple's romance, their marriage, the sweet things they've said about one another, their plans for growing their family, and Levine's recent misstep that came just months before they welcomed baby No. 3.

2012

May -- Dating Rumors

Levine started dating Prinsloo, shortly after his breakup from fellow Victoria's Secret model Anne Vyalitsyna.

October -- They Go Public

Levine and Prinsloo go public with their relationship when they step out together for GQ magazine's Gentlemen's Ball.

2013

May -- Rumors of a Rift

Claims that the couple split emerge around this time, and Levine is romantically linked to another model, ​Nina Agdal.

July -- Kiss and Make Up

The couple gets back together, and not long after, announce their engagement.

October -- Headed for the Altar

The rock star discusses marriage and his apprehension about tying the knot during an appearance on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno.

"Famous last words, 'I'll never get married,'" Levine says. "I still don't necessarily think you have to get married, unless you meet someone that makes you want to marry them. And then you marry them and it's wonderful."

2014

July -- Mr. and Mrs. Levine

One year after announcing their engagement, the couple say "I do" at their wedding in Flora Farms in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico, in the front of 275 guests.

September -- Gushing Over the Mrs.

Shortly after the wedding, Levine speaks about his new wife on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, telling the talk show host and his longtime friend, "I never really thought I would adore it. It's so trippy. I'm a child. How did this happen?"

"I use that word [wife] right now a lot. I say it for no reason," he continues. "I say it a lot -- 'Wife, wife, wife,' I love it. I even changed her number in my phone to 'Wife.'"

2016

March -- Baby on the Way

A source confirms to ET that the couple is expecting their first child. Levine hints at becoming a father not long after the baby news is announced during an interview with Ryan Seacrest on KIIS FM.

"We're definitely going to do it," Levine gushes. "I want to have 100 kids. I want to have more kids than would be socially responsible."

September -- Dusty Rose Arrives

The couple welcomes their first child, daughter Dusty Rose -- a name Ellen DeGeneres helped pick out for the pair.

Two months later, Levine tells the story of how he texted DeGeneres one of his baby names but she didn't like it. DeGeneres replied back with her own suggestions for Levine, including the name Dusty Rose.

"You basically named my kid," Levine tells the host. "Because I ran it by my wife and she was like, 'Ehhh, I don't like it.' And then I brought it back to her in the 11th hour and I'm like, 'Dusty's pretty cool,' and she's like, "I love it!'"

2018

February -- Baby No. 2 Is Here

The pair welcomes their second child, another daughter, named Gio Grace.

May -- "Girls Like You"

Prinsloo and Dusty Rose make an appearance in Maroon 5’s music video for "Girls Like You." In the video, Levine is joined by his family for a big hug after showcasing other strong women in Hollywood, including Camila Cabello, Aly Raisman, Sarah Silverman, Gal Gadot, Lily Singh and more.

October - Love at First Sight

Prinsloo reflects on the first time she met Levine while appearing on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen, where she called the moment she first locked eyes with the Maroon 5 frontman, "love at first sight."

"He got my information through a mutual friend. He was trying to get a girl for a music video," Prinsloo recalls. "I couldn't do it, but we started emailing. It was, like, weeks and weeks. And then finally, I went to Los Angeles for a job, and we met [in 2012]."

"It was honestly less awkward," she continues. "We felt like we knew each other. It was kind of love at first sight because we had that constant back and forth."

2019

March -- Levine Turns 40

Prinsloo celebrates her husband's milestone birthday with a steamy caption about the Maroon 5 singer.

"40 is just a number, but it looks damn good on you," she writes. "I wake up every morning more in love with you….happy birthday to my WHOLE LIFE. You’re so cool you’re so cool you’re so cool @adamlevine."

May -- Talks of Growing the Family

During an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the Namibian supermodel reveals that she wants to have more kids with Levine -- however, she admits at that the couple is at odds over how many.

"Adam wants five," Prinsloo tells DeGeneres. "I thought I wanted five, but now I think maybe, like, three or four."

"Adam can't have everything," she adds of changing her mind. "I'm carrying them."

June -- Levine Leaves 'The Voice'

Prinsloo speaks about her husband leaving his longtime coaching post on the show, after 16 seasons. The model finds a silver lining in the news, telling the Today show that the rock star will get to spend more time with her and their kids.

"Good news for me, good news for the kids,” she says. "He is on tour at the moment. He is excited to get home and for the first time have nothing to do. I’m like, 'What am I going to do with him?'"

2020

April -- Rumors of Baby No. 3 Begin

The Maroon 5 frontman and father of two opens up about family life during an appearance on Howard Stern's SiriusXM show, where he also shut down rumors that Prinsloo is expecting their third child.

"No, she's not currently pregnant," Levine tells Stern. "I think if I asked her to have another baby right now she'd punch me in the f**king face, because she’s not ready."

"We're good," Levine adds. "We've got two kids."

2021

April -- Rare Family Moments

The family of four shares a rare photo together, as they all sport matching tie-dye dresses in a sunny snap.

"Girls just wanna have fun 💅🏻," Levine captions the post.

July 2021 -- Mixing Business with Pleasure

The couple teams up with the Real family, who run Tequila Selecto in Mexico, to launch their own tequila brand, Calirosa.

"I’m proud to announce the moment is finally here!” Levine writes on Instagram. "Calirosa Tequila is more than a partnership. It’s a bridge between two families in the hopes of bringing something truly special into the marketplace to be enjoyed for generations to come. Salud!!!!!!!"

November -- Baby Talk Continues

Prinsloo speaks to ET about growing their family and going into business with her husband.

"We always knew we wanted a second one. So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of two, I was just like, 'Don't even think about it!' But I do also want five kids, but don't even think about it," Prinsloo tells ET, after initially pumping the breaks after baby No. 2. "You know what, 'Never say never.' We want a big family, who knows, we're leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there's no limits to it."

She continues, "I think it's just kind of where we are in our life. And with COVID too, I was just seeing them together, I'm like, 'Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,' because it was so sweet to see [them together]. But then I don't know. Never say never."

Prinsloo says, right now, they consider their joint venture, Calirosa Tequila, their third baby, with the model telling ET that working together has been "really fun" for the pair.

2022

September -- Baby No. 3 Is on the Way

Prinsloo puts her growing baby bump on display, taking to Instagram to share the first photo of her pregnant belly, just days after ET learns that she and Levine are expecting their third child together.

"Recent 🧚🏼‍♀️," Prinsloo captions the photo slideshow, which sees her growing belly peeking out from under her T-shirt.

September -- Affair Allegations

Instagram model Sumner Stroh comes forward with allegations that she had an affair with Levine, "for about a year."

Stroh takes to TikTok claiming that a friend of hers tried to sell screenshots of her correspondence with Levine to a tabloid, so she decided to come forward with the story herself. Stroh says she was "young and naive" when she had the alleged affair with Levine and claims she feels "exploited."

She also claims that he later came back into her DMs asking if he had a baby boy, if he could name the child Sumner. “OK, serious question. I’m having another baby and if it’s [a] boy I really wanna name it Sumner. You OK with that? DEAD serious,” Levine allegedly asked.

In a second TikTok video, Stroh addresses Levine's relationship with Prinsloo and claims that she was "under the impression their marriage was over."

Days after the now-viral allegations, Levine releases a statement, writing, "A lot is being said about me right now and I want to clear the air," the singer begins. "I used poor judgment in speaking with anyone other than my wife in ANY kind of flirtatious manner. I did not have an affair, nevertheless, I crossed the line during a regrettable period of my life."

Adam Levine/Instagram Stories

Levine adds that "in certain instances it became inappropriate."

2023

January -- Baby No. 3

ET confirmed that Levine and Prinsloo welcomed their third child.