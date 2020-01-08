Adele Praises Beyoncé's 'Black Is King' as She Copies Singer's Outfit

Adele continues to be one of Beyoncé's biggest fans. The "Someone Like You" singer shared a new photo of herself on her Instagram on Saturday, praising Bey's latest project, Black Is King. In the pic, a curly-haired Adele poses in front of her TV, which has the Disney+ visual album playing. The British songstress also wears a similar Marine Serre crescent moon top like the bodysuit Beyoncé is wearing in the still.

"Thank you Queen for always making us all feel so loved through your art ♥️♥️," Adele captioned her post. Fans couldn't help but get excited about Adele's new look, and her love for Beyoncé, leaving her positive comments on the post.

Adele has been a hardcore Beyoncé fan for years. At the 2017 GRAMMY Awards, she took the stage to accept the award for Album of the Year, for her multi-platinum album, 25, but it was Beyonce’s Lemonade, also nominated in the same category, that she felt deserved the ultimate honor.

“The artist of my life is Beyoncé and this album for me, the Lemonade album, is just so monumental,” the singer expressed. “It was so monumental and so well thought out and so beautiful and soul-baring and we all got to see another side to you that you don’t always let us see and we so appreciate that.”

Adele was last with the mother-of-three at her and JAY-Z's Oscars after-party earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Black Is King dropped on Friday. Bey described the film as a "labor of love," sharing on Instagram that she'd worked the better part of a year to complete the project.

Black Is King comes more than a year after the initial release of Beyoncé's album The Lion King: The Gift, yet the sparkling celebration of Black roots and culture is right on time due to renewed focus on racial injustice and oppression following demonstrations against systemic racism led by the Black Lives Matter movement.

The singer's three children also make an adorable cameo in the film. For more on Black Is King, watch below.