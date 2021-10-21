Adele Ranks Beyoncé's Albums and Reveals Bizarre Celine Dion Collector's Item

Adele opened up her beautiful Los Angeles home while participating in Vogue's popular 73 Questions segment, in which celebrities give fans a look inside their home while answering personal questions.

In the video that dropped on Thursday, the 33-year-old singer -- who's also both American Vogue and British Vogue's November cover star -- says she's been asked to do the segment for six to seven years. She puts away groceries in the video and says she's making a vegetable soup, though notes her son, Angelo, likes cereal, string cheese and milkshakes.

"You know, I watch what I put in my body these days," she says.

Adele says she's excited to release her highly anticipated new album, 30, and that she's ready to perform live again but it's all up to how the pandemic plays out. The Beyoncé superfan also ranks her favorite Beyoncé albums.

"The hive might come and kill me," she jokes. "My personal favorites, my first one is Sasha Fierce, that sublime double album. The second one would be Lemonade. The third one is a bit of a toss-up between two, but I'm going to go with my gut and my heart, and I'm gonna say B'day."

Later, Adele shows off an amazing gift from her friend, James Corden. She explains that Corden knows how big a fan of Celine Dion she is and that he gave her a framed piece of gum Dion chewed while the 53-year-old Canadian singer did "Carpool Karaoke" with him.

"It's pretty amazing," she says. "He made her spit her gum into a piece of paper and he framed it for me. And it's my proudest possession."

On a more serious note, when asked what the biggest risk she's ever taken is, she says it's getting divorced.

He's great. He's so f**king funny," she said. "He's so smart, you know."

"Rich just incredibly arrived," she added, noting that unlike other men she's dated, he isn't bothered by her fame. "I don't feel anxious or nervous or frazzled. It's quite the opposite. It's wild. I'm a 33-year-old divorced mother of a son, who's actually in charge. The last thing I need is someone who doesn't know where they're at, or what they want. I know what I want. And I really know what I don't want."