Adele Reaches Divorce Settlement With Simon Konecki Nearly 2 Years After Split

Adele and her estranged husband, Simon Konecki, have reached an agreement on their divorce settlement, ET confirms. ET has reached out to Adele's rep for comment.

The news comes nearly two years after Adele, 32, and Konecki, 46, announced their split in April 2019. They each represented themselves in their divorce. Though they filed a judgement packet with the court on Friday, a judge still needs to sign off on the agreement before they're officially divorced.

Adele and Konecki welcomed a son, Angelo, together in 2012, a year after they started dating. Adele confirmed she and Konecki were married during a March 2017 concert in Australia. Reports circulated that they had tied the knot in January of that year, when they were photographed wearing matching rings on their ring fingers.

Rumors sparked last year that Adele had moved on romantically with rapper Skepta. The two have been friends for years and were linked as far back as October 2019, just after she filed for divorce from Konecki.

However, Adele wrote on Instagram in October 2020 that she was single. "I’m going back to my cave now to be the (single) cat lady that I am!" she said, in part. "Peace out til next year."

See more on Adele in the video below.