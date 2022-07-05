Adele Says She Wants to Have 'a Couple More Kids'

It's been nine years since Adele welcomed her first child with then-husband Simon Konecki, and now she's opening up about her desire to have more kids someday. The 34-year-old singer dished on motherhood and all things that come with it while speaking to Lauren Laverne on the latest episode of BBC Sounds' Desert Island Discs.

"I definitely would like a couple more kids," Adele told Laverne. "It would be wonderful if we can."

"If not, I've got Angelo," she continued, referring to her son. "I just want to be happy."

Adele went on to share that she has changed in "every single way" since becoming a mom. "Good, bad, strange. I love being a mom," she gushed.

When it comes to co-parenting with Konecki following their April 2019 split, Adele explained that it came pretty easy for the former couple. "It was [tough], but it was never really tricky because we're such good friends," she said. "Over my dead body is my kid having a messy divorce in his life."

"There are no issues and there were no issues," Adele added. "It was easier to make sure that didn’t happen, but I was blessed with him, he’s just the best, and you know, I definitely approached it all with grace and I think that really paid off."

Adele has since found happiness with sports agent boyfriend Rich Paul, whom she started dating in 2021. Adele told Laverne that Paul pushes her to do things that will make her happy.

"I think now that the relationship that I’m in, he’s like ‘If you want to go to that restaurant, you should go and try the food at that restaurant, and if you want to go to this birthday party, then you should be going. You can’t miss out on these things, what’s the worst that could happen?’” she shared.

It seems that Adele and Konecki aren't the only ones who get along. Both Paul and Konecki were on hand to support her on July 1 during her first concert in five years. While Adele took the stage in Hyde Park for the London music festival, Paul and Konecki enjoyed the performance from the same VIP section -- along with Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden.

The following night, Adele poured her heart out in an Instagram post about what the two-night performance meant to her.

"Hyde Park Night 2! My heart is absolutely full!! I’ll never forget these shows with you, slap bang in the middle of London, outdoors, during Pride weekend!" she wrote. "You brought everything and more! Thank you so so much for having me. Thank you to the entire line up, you were all incredible. Thank you to my band and my crew for two seamless shows. And a huge thank you to everyone from BST, an absolutely impeccably run event, you looked after the crowds so well and I’m so honored to have been asked to perform this year so thank you! See you really soon ♥️"