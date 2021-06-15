Adele Speaks Out on the 4th Anniversary of the Grenfell Tower Fire

Adele is once again lending her voice to the victims of the Grenfell Tower fire. The 2017 London massacre took the lives of 71 people, and is still being investigated four years later.

In a new video for Grenfell United, the 33-year-old singer speaks out about the "many unanswered questions" the community still faces.

"Thank you for putting your pain aside for all of these years to fight the fire," Adele said earnestly. "I can't imagine the kind of personal consequences that has on you. I really hope that this time next year, you will have the answers you need to finally be able to grieve together."

The GRAMMY winner concluded her message by saying, "I love you. I'll see you soon. Stay strong. We are all with you."

This isn't the first time Adele has supported the victims and loved ones of the tragic fire.

The British singer first visited the scene of the devastation back in 2017, where she was photographed looking very emotional.