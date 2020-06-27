Adele Tells Fans to Be 'Patient' for New Music Because 'Corona Ain't Over'

Adele is making the most of quarantine. The "Someone Like You" songstress had some fun on Instagram on Saturday, sharing a couple of photos of herself and telling fans to be "patient" for new music. In one post, Adele is seen squatting next to the TV, fanning herself as she wears gray sweats and an oversized white tee.

The next photo in her slideshow shows her watching her 2016 Glastonbury performance and wearing the same exact dress.

"5 ciders in 👌🏻," the multi-GRAMMY winner captioned her pic. Heart emojis also cover her personal photos on the shelves in her living room.

Prior to the post, she had shared a photo of herself at the music festival. She simply captioned the shot with a smiley face emoji. However, when an enthusiastic fan commented, "Teaser? Albums coming out today???!!!! Tell me now!!!!," Adele couldn't help but reply.

"Of course it's not. Corona ain't over. I'm quarantining. Wear a mask and be patient," she wrote, adding a heart emoji.

Instagram Story

In February, Adele performed at her best friend, Laura Dockrill's, wedding in London and told the crowd to expect her next album "in September." However, it remains unclear whether or not the coronavirus pandemic has impacted that timeline.

The singer has yet to publicly make any announcement about when she will drop new music.

The British singer, meanwhile, has been keeping a low profile in real life and on social media. In the past months she's supported the Black Lives Matter movement, as well as thanked fans in May for their birthday wishes.

"Thank you for the birthday love," the "Send My Love" songstress captioned the cute pic. "I hope you’re all staying safe and sane during this crazy time."

"I’d like to thank all of our first responders and essential workers who are keeping us safe while risking their lives! You are truly our angels," she added. "2020 okay bye thanks."

