Adele's Boyfriend Rich Paul and Her Ex-Husband Enjoy Her London Concert in the Same VIP Section

Adele's first concert in five years brought everyone out in droves, including her boyfriend, Rich Paul, and ex-husband, Simon Konecki, both of whom enjoyed her show in the same VIP section!

The "Hello" singer took the stage Friday night in Hyde Park for the London music festival. While the songstress wowed the 65,000-plus crowd in attendance with her stunning vocals, her super sports agent boyfriend and ex-hubby sat in the same section soaking up the performance. Adele and Konecki's 9-year-old son, Angelo, was also there.

And get this, Cameron Diaz and her husband, Benji Madden, were also there with them sitting in the same section. According to reports, Tom Cruise, James Corden and Millie Bobby Brown were also in attendance for Adele's gig.

Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

MEGA

According to multiple reports, the singer stopped her performance multiple times to help fans who appeared to be in distress. During the two-hour show, fans reportedly waved down Adele and pointed her to fans who needed medical attention, and the singer obliged by halting her performance and getting fans the medical attention they needed.

For those who couldn't make it to Friday night's performance will have a chance to catch her again Saturday night. Adele took to Instagram on Saturday and shared behind the scenes photos of the performance and said she couldn't wait to do it all over again Saturday night.

Adele, who told John Mayer back in November 2021 she misses being married, filed for divorce from Konecki in September 2019 after two years of marriage. She also opened up in November 2021 about how her 30 album deals with her divorce.

"I realized, I actually didn't like who I was," she explained. "And I think I just really got, like most other human beings, especially of my age, really just got into that thing of just going through the motions. Like, I've got to get over there and wasn't opening my eyes and seeing what was actually happening at the time and enjoying the world around me and stuff like that."