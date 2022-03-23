Aerosmith's Joey Kramer's Wife Dead at 55

Sad news struck the Aerosmith family. Joey Kramer's wife, Linda, died on June 22, according to People. She was 55.

According to the outlet, the drummer's wife of 13 years died on June 22, though the cause of death is not known at this time. Linda was a contract administrator for Hewlett-Packard. Joey and Linda tied the knot in October 2009.

People obtained an obituary that described her as a woman with a "wicked, mischievous sense of humor"who loved Hallmark Christmas movies. The obit also described her as a woman who had "a passion for driving fast cars."

Linda was also a huge dog lover who owned Lucy and Cosmo. Joey often described her as "the love of his life"

Back in March, Aerosmith was slated to launch its Deuces Are Wild residency in Las Vegas but Joey was not going to join them. In a statement to USA TODAY, the band said Joey "regrettably made the decision to sit out the band's concerts in 2022 so he can focus his full attention on his family during these uncertain times." The band also said "he and the band look forward to his future performances with Aerosmith." The dates for the residency were ultimately canceled.

Linda is survived by her husband and three sisters.