'Air' Trailer Reunites Matt Damon and Ben Affleck as the Men Behind Nike's Michael Jordan Collaboration

Matt Damon and Ben Affleck are reuniting onscreen for Air, the upcoming biopic about Nike's groundbreaking collaboration with NBA superstar Michael Jordan. The riveting first trailer for the film, which was also directed by Affleck, sees the actor portraying Nike co-founder Phil Knight opposite Damon as Nike executive Sonny Vaccaro and Viola Davis as Jordan's mother, Deloris.

According to Prime Video, "Air reveals the unbelievable game-changing partnership between a then rookie Michael Jordan and Nike’s fledgling basketball division which revolutionized the world of sports and contemporary culture with the Air Jordan brand. This moving story follows the career-defining gamble of an unconventional team with everything on the line, the uncompromising vision of a mother who knows the worth of her son’s immense talent, and the basketball phenom who would become the greatest of all time."

Air, meanwhile, sees Affleck and Damon sharing the screen for the first time since 2021's The Last Duel. The film also marks Affleck's return to the director's chair seven years after helming 2016's Live by Night. For Davis, Air sees her taking on another real-life persona, following her Oscar-nominated turn in 2020's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom and 2022's The Woman King.

In addition to the three Oscar winners, the rest of the cast includes Jason Bateman as Rob Strasser, Chris Messina as David Falk, Marlon Wayans as George Raveling, Chris Tucker as Howard White, Matthew Maher as Peter Moore, Gustaf Skarsgård as Horst Dassler and Julius Tennon as James Jordan.

Affleck got support from his wife, Jennifer Lopez, who posted the trailer to her Instagram, writing, "AIR … cannot wait!"

Amazon Studios

Air will debut in theaters on April 5 before being made available exclusively on Prime Video.