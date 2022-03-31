AJ Crimson, Celebrity Makeup Artist, Dead at 27

Groundbreaking celebrity makeup artist AJ Crimson has died. He was 27.

The pioneering beauty mogul and CEO of AJ Crimson Beauty died on Wednesday, March 30, his family confirmed in a statement to ET on Thursday.

"AJ Crimson was a makeup industry leader that set a standard of beauty that was elevated, beautiful, and accessible to people of all color," the family shared. "We as a family are heartbroken and devastated by his passing, but thankful for the lessons that he laid on each of us with his truth, directness, and leadership."

"We thank you all for your kind words, tweets, and posts, as AJ was an inspiration to us as much as he was a bright light to the rest of the world," they continued. "There are no words that can sum up his whole. Until we meet again!"

Michele Marie PR added in a statement to ET that they are "devastated" by the loss of the young entrepreneur.

Details regarding the circumstances surrounding Crimson's untimely death have not been released.

Crimson started his own beauty line in 2012, beginning with a line of lipstick and glosses before expanding rapidly. The artist counted multiple big celebs among his list of clientele, including Hilary Duff, Regina King, Keyshia Cole, Fergie, Christina Milian, Missy Elliott, Angela Bassett, Raven-Symoné and many others.