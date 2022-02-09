AJ McLean Sheds His 'Dad Bod,' Shows Off Fitness Journey Amid Sobriety

AJ McLean's hard work is paying off! The 44-year-old Backstreet Boys singer is ditching his dad bod and showing off a fit physique in new side-by-side transformation photos.

"Thought I’d do a little throwback Thursday vibes," McLean posted. "Found the pic on the left from a year ago on vacation and wow it’s amazing what a little dedication and setting goals can do for a person. The journey is far from over though. This is just the beginning! #healthylifestyle #sober #nomoredadbod! Let’s go! If I can do it so can you!!"

McLean has said that he became sober in December 2019 and will celebrate three years of sobriety this year.

In an interview with ET in March 2019, McLean hinted that embarking on a journey of health was at the forefront of his mind -- particularly since becoming a father.

"Becoming a father changes everything. For some people, they go the other way -- grow up first, then have kids. But I dove in head-first and I love being a dad," he said at the time.

"[Addiction] has made me have to look inward, which I think is what a lot of people who haven’t fully matured are lacking," he added. "That’s something I’ve struggled with for years. I put my family first, then I put my job, then somewhere down the line is me. I’m slowing learning ... that it’s okay to put me before all of it because if I’m not happy and healthy, how could I be the father and husband that I truly know I am and want to become even better at? If I’m not happy or healthy, all the other stuff is eventually going to go bye-bye."

Being a great father remains McLean's top priority. As he celebrated his daughters' first day of school last month, he and wife Rochelle Karidis shared how they are helping to support their eldest as she attempts to "make her way in this crazy world!"

In an Instagram Story post last week, Karidis addressed the couple's 9-year-old daughter and why she requested to have her name changed from "Ava" to "Elliot."

"For those asking... not that it's anyone's business," she begins, "but Elliot's name change is not a gender thing. 'Ava' has changed her name quite a few times since she was about five. Last year she asked us to start calling her Elliot and it stuck. She wanted something unique that no one else had. (There are so many Ava's.)"

Rochelle continues, "I didn't really see the harm in respecting her desire to be unique. Come to think of it, it's a little odd that as parents we choose names for people we haven't even met yet and expect them to forever [identify] as that person! Anyway... so that's how Ava became Elliot."

