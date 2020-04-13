Al Roker’s Daughter Courtney Gets Engaged After Paris Trip Gets Canceled Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Engaged in quarantine! Al Roker's daughter, Courtney, took to Instagram over the weekend to share that news that she had gotten engaged to her longtime boyfriend, Wesley Laga, while in quarantine amid the coronavirus outbreak.

"Life sometimes takes you in a different direction for a reason. We should have been in Paris, but with how the world is at the moment, it was placed on hold," Courtney revealed on Instagram. "Instead, Wes brought Paris to me with the music, lights and live cam shot of the Eiffel Tower on our TV. I said yes to my best friend last night and I am over the moon! Thank you Wes for making me your partner in crime for life. I love you ❤️."

Courtney's proud dad was bursting with joy to share the news himself, posting to his own Instagram account shortly after.

"I was waiting to get the ok, but now that it’s on her insta, we are so thrilled the @djweslaga asked @ouichefcourtney to marry him. #shesaidyes Could not be more thrilled for these two," the 65-year-old Today show co-host and weatherman wrote.

Of course, Courtney got a lot of love from her dad's famous colleagues. Dylan Dreyer commented on the post, "Whoohooo!!!!!

Savannah Guthrie wrote, "WOW!!!!!!!" And Carson Daly added, "Lezzz goooooo!!!!!"

Willie Geist commented, "Congrats, Courtney and Papa Al!"

In the photos, Courtney flashes her stunning square-cut diamond engagement ring from her fiance.

Earlier this month, Courtney lamented not being able to see her family while in self-isolation.

"This has definitely been difficult. I haven’t seen my family in a while and miss them dearly. But I am missing all 4 of my families as well. One day, life will be somewhat back to normal ❤️," she captioned throwback family photos on Instagram.



Roker has been filming the Today show from home as his colleagues split between video conferencing into the NBC morning show and staying socially distant in the studio.