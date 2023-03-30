Alana 'Honey Boo Boo' Thompson Addresses Sister Anna 'Chickadee' Cardwell's Cancer Diagnosis

Thompson took to her Instagram Story and posted a screen shot of the Story, adding text to her Story to offer some insight into her thinking on the heels of the report surfacing. "[And] this is what I mean when I say you never truly know what somebody is going through at home.[N]o matter how famous they are," she wrote. "[Y]es, I’m very famous but normal s**t happens to me and my family & y’all need to realize that asap."

Thompson's reaction comes hours after TMZ first reported that the 28-year-old received her adrenal carcinoma diagnosis in January. The outlet reported Anna underwent a series of tests for stomachaches, and cancer was discovered in her liver, kidney and lung.

Anna has reportedly undergone her first round of chemotherapy, with further treatment decisions to be made depending on her reaction. A source told TMZ that Anna's family is "very hopeful" she will get better.

Mama June Shannon's eldest daughter is also a mother of two, sharing daughters Kaitlyn, 10, and Kylee, 7, with her ex-husband, Michael Cardwell.

Anna is the sister of Jessica "Chubbs" Shannon, 26, Lauryn "Pumpkin" Efird, 23, and Alana, 17.

ET has reached out to Mama June's rep for comment on her daughter's reported cancer diagnosis.