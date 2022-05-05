Alaska Thunderf*ck Debuts First Track from 'DRAG: The Musical' (Exclusive)

Drag legend Alaska Thunderfuck is bringing together a cast of unforgettable characters for a new musical!

The cast recording of DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording) drops next week -- featuring performances from an epic cast of drag, theater and LGBTQ+ icons -- and only ET is exclusively debuting the first track off the album, "Drag Is Expensive."

The song features vocals by Monét X Change, Divina De Campo, Nick Adams, Lagoona Bloo and Max von Essen, and captures the energy of the upcoming musical, which tells the story of two rival drag bars and the struggling queens trying to make enough money to keep living their dreams.

"When I first started drag, we were always broke. We would do anything to scrape together a few dollars to pay the light bill and buy a pack of beer," Alaska told ET in an exclusive statement. "The musical is centered around a family of queens who are are in a financial mess and are working their asses off to make ends meet."

Listen to "Drag Is Expensive" below!

"'Drag is Expensive' is like being at an Andy Warhol after party in which Tim Curry and The B52’s crash the stage to jam with The Sex Pistols," said Alaska's co-writer and longtime collaborator, Tomas Constanza, of the track. "This is the song that started it all. It was the first track we wrote and it totally set the tone for the entire musical."

Written by Alaska and Costanza, along with celebrity song stylist Ashley Gordon, and directed by the Emmy-nominated Spencer Liff, DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording) also features performances from Bob The Drag Queen, Peppermint, Jujubee, Fortune Feimster, Margaret Cho, Michelle Visage, Ginger Minj, Jamie Torcellini and Jack Rodman.

Plans are already in the works to adapt the album into a live stage show, but get your first taste of Drag: The Musical above!

DRAG: The Musical (The Studio Recording) album is out May 13.