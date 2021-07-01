Alec Baldwin Calls Wife Hilaria His 'Home' on Her 37th Birthday

Alec Baldwin is gushing over his wife on her 37th birthday. The 62-year-old actor took to Instagram on Wednesday to send birthday wishes to wife Hilaria alongside a stunning family pic.

The sweet shot featured the couple sitting on their porch with their five kids -- Carmen, 7, Rafael, 5, Leonardo, 4, Romeo, 2, and Eduardo, four months.

"Happy birthday to the love of my life," Alec wrote. "To the only person in the world who brings me joy and peace every day. The person who is my home. My everything."

Hilaria's birthday comes amid an ongoing controversy surrounding her heritage. Recent social media posts claim that the mom of five exaggerated her connection to Spain after it came to light that she was not born there, but rather in Boston. Additionally, her given name at birth was not Hilaria, but Hillary Hayward-Thomas.

Alec has defended his wife amid the backlash, with a source telling ET that the actor "unconditionally supports and loves Hilaria in whatever she does and this situation has been no exception."

"Alec has always known that Hilaria is from Boston," the source said. "... They are focused on taking care of their small five children and being there for each other as a family."