Alec Baldwin Says Being a Parent is 'The Ultimate Journey' in New Video of 13-Month-old Daughter

Alec Baldwin is basking in the glow of fatherhood! The soon to be, father-of-eight shared why he and Hilaria Baldwin continue to have children. In a sweet video, posted on his Instagram, the 64-year-old's youngest child, 13-month-old Maria Lucia, smiles as she holds the camera. “People ask why,” the actor wrote.

“This is why. Being a parent is the ultimate journey.”

In the video, the actor can be heard off-camera asking his baby girl “who is that?” as she giggles on screen.

Alec, and Hilaria, 38, are parents to Carmen, 8, Rafael, 6, Leonardo, 5, Romeo, 3, and 18-month-old Eduardo. Alec is also father to 26-year-old Ireland from his relationship with Kim Basinger. In March, Alec and Hilaria revealed that they are expecting their seventh child together.

"We have 'somos un buen equipo' engraved on our wedding bands. We say that to each other all the time at home — that we're a good team," Alec and Hilaria told ET in a statement.

"One of the most beautiful things my children have experienced with a big family is how the heart can grow with every new sibling. Our capacity to love continues to expand and we can't wait to embrace our new little one this fall!" she added.

In addition to the statement, the Mom Brain podcast host shared the news with a post on Instagram featuring Alec and all of their children. “After many ups and downs over the past few years, we have an exciting up and a huge surprise: another Baldwinito is coming this fall 💛,” she wrote next to a video of her surrounded by her children.

“We were pretty sure our family was complete, and we’re beyond happy with this surprise. I’m sharing with you the moment we told the kids—as you can see, they are super excited! Our new baby is a very bright spot in our lives. A blessing and a gift during such uncertain times. I’ve missed you during my break from social media…I’m back and looking forward to continuing with you this wild journey that we call “life.” Our love to you and your loved ones ❤️.”

A source told ET at the time that Alec and Hilaria are “overwhelmingly excited” about their new addition. 'The kids love being part of a big family and can't wait to meet their new sibling," the source said. "They feel like they're a big team."

The source added that "Hilaria and Alec are doing great and absolutely love being parents. The family has an incredible bond. Everyone is overjoyed."