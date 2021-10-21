Alec Baldwin's Daughter Ireland and Brother Stephen Speak Out After Fatal Prop Gun Incident on 'Rust' Set

Alec Baldwin has the support of his family. The 63-year-old actor's brother, Stephen Baldwin, wants his followers to keep his sibling and those on the Rust set in their prayers, while Alec's daughter, Ireland Baldwin, is sending "healing thoughts."

On Thursday, Alec discharged a prop gun on the set of his movie, Rust, which led to the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza, who has since been released from the hospital.

Early Friday morning, Stephen took to Instagram, writing, "Asking for your prayers tonight. Friends, not much can be said other than please pray for all involved in the wake of this tragic accident. Thank you."

Ireland also took to her Instagram Story, writing, "My love and support go to Halyna Hutchins' family and friends. Sending healing thoughts to Joel Souza."

As for Alec, Ireland added of her father, "And wishing I could hug my dad extra tight today."

Instagram

On Thursday, Santa Fe Sheriff’s Department told ET of the prop gun shooting, "This investigation remains open and active. No charges have been filed in regard to this incident. Witnesses continue to be interviewed by detectives."

It's unclear how the incident occurred or the circumstances surrounding the discharging of the prop gun. Alec was reportedly questioned by investigators on Thursday at the Santa Fe Sheriff's Department, according to the Santa Fe New Mexican.

The actor was also photographed outside the sheriff's department after answering questions, and reportedly was in tears as he spoke with someone on the phone.

On Friday morning, Alec's Rust co-star, Frances Fisher, tweeted that Souza had texted her that he was out of the hospital. She also posted a tribute to the Hutchins.

"Rest in Paradise Dear Halyna - I loved watching you work: Your intense focus and your vibrant command of the room," she began her post. "I asked you to stand next to me in our #IAsolidarity #RUST cast&crew photo because I wanted to make sure you were front and center, seeing as there are so few non-male directors of photography. ✨ There is a line from #Unforgiven that maybe someday I will have the courage to put here. It pretty much sums it all up. 🙏🏽 In the meantime, my prayers are with your family and with all who love and miss you."