Alex Rodriguez Shares Photo With His Ex-Wife, Cynthia Scurtis, and Their Daughters: 'Memphis Bound'

Alex Rodriguez got in some time with his blended family! On Saturday, the former MLB star shared a picture of him, his two daughters, his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis and her husband, Angel Nicolas, heading to Memphis for the NBA playoffs.

"Memphis bound. 🏀 Two girls. Three parents. One goal: Winning #Game1

@timberwolves #NBAPlayoffs #LFG 🐺,” the former MLB star captioned the photo.

In the picture, Rodriguez takes the selfie as his daughters, Natasha, 17, and 13, stand behind him while their mother and her husband are all smiles as they stand behind the girls. Alex, 49, and Scurtis, were married from 2002-2008.

The proud dad shared a photo of him and his girls snapped sitting courtside at the game. Angel shared the sweet picture on his Instagram stories. On Friday, A-Rod shared a video of him and his girls taking a weekend stroll in New York City, before taking the trip.

In the video, A-Rod and his girls stroll through the city while wishing his followers a happy holiday.

A-Rod's family day out comes after he was subtly trolled with his ex, Jennifer Lopez’s, engagement news. Last week, while broadcasting during the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox’s game, fellow commentator, Michael Kay, threw a curveball in the athlete’s direction.

"It's a great time in sports," Kay told Rodriguez. "You have a new Masters champion, the NBA playoffs are about to start, baseball's in the full swing, people getting engaged. I mean it's a happy time in the world."

Rodriguez quickly caught on and laughed off the subtle joke. "Happiness and world peace is what we're looking for,” the former athlete added before turning the attention back to the game.

Rodriguez and Lopez announced their split in April 2021. Since the split, the father-of-two has been focusing on his daughters and his business. Last year, the athlete opened up about his relationship with the teens. "Our kids really have our best interest at heart and and they're so protective," he told ET.

"And they have given me some incredible wisdom and great advice."