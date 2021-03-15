Alex Rodriguez Tags Jennifer Lopez in 'Onward, Upward' Instagram Post Amid Split Rumors

Alex Rodriguez isn't letting recent split rumors get in the way of his happiness.

The former MLB star took to Instagram Stories on Monday to share a video of his gorgeous morning view, along with a positive message. And, although it appears to be hidden in white font on the side of his post, eagle-eyed fans noticed that Rodriguez tagged Jennifer Lopez.

"Happy Monday," the 45-year-old athlete wrote. "New week. New day. Onward, upward."

Rodriguez's post comes just one day after Lopez, 51, shared a cryptic video of her own to TikTok. "Sunday brunch playlist," she captioned the clip, set to rapper Saweetie's song, "Pretty B**ch Freestyle."

In the video, Lopez shared a series of screenshots from recent headlines, including one report that claimed she and Rodriguez had called off their engagement and split after four years together. "I ain't worried 'bout a blog or a b**ch," Saweetie raps during that section of the compilation video, followed by a clip of Lopez declaring, "You're dumb."

A source told ET over the weekend that despite recent reports, the pair "remain a couple."

"Like any relationship, they have ups and downs and are working through things," the source said. "There is no third party involved. [Jennifer's] currently working in the Dominican Republic and he is working in Miami."

Rodriguez also shut down split rumors, telling TMZ on Sunday, "I'm not single." Hear more in the video below.