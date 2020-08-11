Alex Trebek Dead at 80: Jimmy Kimmel, William Shatner, and More Stars Mourn 'Jeopardy!' Host's Death

Fans, friends and all of Hollywood are mourning the death of Alex Trebek. The Jeopardy! host died on Sunday of pancreatic cancer. He was 80.
“Words can’t even describe what a tremendous loss this is for our Jeopardy! family," Steve LoCascio, President of CBS Television Distribution, said in a statement to ET. "Not only was Alex a television icon, but he was one of the most genuine, kind, caring people you could ever know. The way he openly and bravely battled cancer, while continuing to host the show, was a true inspiration. He has brought joy to the millions of fans – including generations of families -- who have welcomed Alex into their living room each night. Our hearts go out to Alex’s wife and children. We have truly lost a legend.”
"Very sorry to hear the news about Alex Trebek," William Shatner wrote on Twitter. "Condolences to his family."
"The answer is..... THANK YOU! Alex Trebek," Jamie Lee Curtis shared in her own post. "You were grace and guts and humor and deep love."
