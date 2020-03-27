Alex Trebek Hilariously Reads Lyrics to Lizzo's 'Truth Hurts' on 'Jeopardy'

Alex Trebek is a Lizzo fan! In a clip from a recent episode of Jeopardy, one of the categories offered to contestants was "Lyrics of Today."

When one of the night's contestants chose the $1,000 clue for that category, the 79-year-old host read off the hint as he always does.

"New man on the Minnesota Vikings / Truth Hurts need something more exciting / Bom bom bi dom / Bi dom bum bay," Trebek read without referencing the beat of Lizzo's song, "Truth Hurts."

"I did it exactly like she does, didn't I?" he quipped after a contestant correctly named the track.

The hilarious moment came the same month that Trebek gave fans an update on his health on Jeopardy, one year after he announced his stage-four pancreatic cancer diagnosis.

"I'd be lying if I said the journey had been an easy one. There were some good days but a lot of not-so-good days," the longtime TV personality admitted. "I joked with friends that the cancer won't kill me, the chemo treatments will."

"There were moments of great pain, days when certain bodily functions no longer functioned, and sudden, massive attacks of great depression that made me wonder if it really was worth fighting on," he continued. "... If we take it just one day at a time with a positive attitude, anything is possible."

