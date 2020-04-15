Alex Trebek to Release Autobiography in July

Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek will release an autobiography titled The Answer Is…: Reflections on My Life this summer.

Set to be released by Simon & Schuster on Jul. 21, 2020 (one day before his 80th birthday), the book will feature the much-loved television personality’s thoughts on topics including parenting, marriage, success and spirituality.

It will also address fun questions he often gets asked by fans of Jeopardy! -- which he has been hosting for more than 25 years -- like why he saved his moustache and what he thinks about Will Ferrell’s impersonation of him on Saturday Night Live.

According to a press release about the project, Trebek had “resisted countless appeals” to write a book in the past, but was so moved by well-wishes following last year’s pancreatic cancer diagnosis that he felt “compelled” to share his story.

“I want people to know a little more about the person they have been cheering on for the past year,” he stated in the media release.



Sean Manning, executive editor at Simon & Schuster, added the book is "charming and inspiring."

“Today, when there is so much uncertainty and turmoil in the world, Alex Trebek is a beacon of stability and positivity,” Manning said. “This wise, charming and inspiring book is further evidence why he has long been considered one most beloved and respected figures in entertainment.”

Trebek revealed he was battling stage four pancreatic cancer in March 2019.

"Normally the prognosis for this is not very encouraging, but I'm going to fight this, and I'm going to keep working," he declared at the time.

In October, he credited his son, Matthew, and daughter, Emily, for helping him through his illness -- then hinted that they could help even more by fulfilling one remaining wish!

"It does bother me that I might pass on before I get to have a grandchild. Hint, hint!" Trebek told Good Morning America.

Trebek shared another update in January, stating that “some days are better than others.”

