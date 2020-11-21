Alex Trebek Was Cremated, Wife Jean Will Keep His Ashes at Their Home

Alex Trebek was cremated following his death on Nov. 8. The Jeopardy! host's wife, Jean, is keeping his ashes at their home in Studio City, California, according to Alex's death certificate, obtained by The Blast.

Alex died at home following a 20-month battle with pancreatic cancer. He was 80.

In an interview with ET shortly after Alex's death, Jeopardy! executive producer Mike Richards revealed the beloved host's final day was spent with family.

"He had a nice final day. He was out on his swing that he loved with his wife and surrounded by family," Richards shared. "It was a very peaceful day, there were laughs, and then he went to sleep."

"If you know Alex, he did everything that perfectly and even his last day was done that perfectly. I just love that he had a nice, a good last day," he added. "Ultimately, his family came back into town. He was surrounded by everyone and I think he knew that it was his time. He was very at peace with that."

Jean, meanwhile, thanked fans for their support in a heartfelt Instagram post on Nov. 11.

"My family and I sincerely thank you all for your compassionate messages and generosity," she captioned a photo from her and Alex's wedding day.

"Your expressions have truly touched our hearts. Thank you so very, very much," she continued. "Many Blessings to all, Jean Trebek."

