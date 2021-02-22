Alex Trebek's Son Matt Shares How His Family Is Keeping the Late 'Jeopardy!' Host's Legacy Alive

The Trebek family is working to keep their late patriarch's memory alive. Alex Trebek's son, Matt, appeared on Monday's episode of Good Morning America and revealed why donating his dad's Jeopardy! wardrobe is exactly what the elder Trebek would've wanted.

Alex died in November after a battle with cancer. He and his wife, Jean, share both Matt, 31, and Emily, 28.

"This kind of just fits into what he believed in, passing along kindness to others," Matt said. "So it's nice to see that it still continues even after he's gone."

The items going to The Doe Fund, an organization that works to break the cycles of homelessness, incarceration, and recidivism, include 14 suits, 58 dress shirts, 300 neckties, 25 polo shirts, 14 sweaters and nine sports coats. Jean previously said that the donation, which was Matt's idea, "is so wonderful" and "warms my heart."

"When you think that they shoot five shows a day, two days a week, they need to constantly make different combinations, so they had a large wardrobe," Matt explained, before describing his dad's style as "pretty dapper."

"He would dress up in very clean and definitely had his own particular taste in the way that he would dress," Matt said. "I remember that when I was growing up, he would try to dress me in suits. I think our style differed, but he was obviously right with how he went about things."

As for how his family is doing following the devastating loss, Matt said he, his mom and his sister are "hanging in there."

"Losing our father, my mom losing her husband, kind of the one who spearheaded and guided our family, it's definitely been an adjustment," he said. "But fortunately, my mom, my sister and I are all very close, so we're good. We remember him and keep trying to move on together."