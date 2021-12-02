Alexandra Daddario Is Engaged to Producer Andrew Form

Congratulations are in order for Alexandra Daddario.

The 35-year-old White Lotus star's rep confirmed to ET that Daddario and boyfriend and producer Andrew Form are engaged. The bride-to-be seemingly also shared the exciting news in an Instagram on Thursday. She posted a photo of her and Form, writing how he is "the absolutely most wonderful man."

"You handle nonsense, loss, life, difficulty, people, with grace and compassion. You’re a loving father, funny, hard-working, honest, introspective, sexy, kind and sensitive- you’ve made room on some of the prime real-estate wall space for pictures of Levon, a dog you never even met," she wrote. "You’ve allowed the two knuckleheads (who aren’t as good as Levon, shhh) endless space in our home, and I love hearing you from upstairs talking to them when you don’t know anyone is listening."

"You’ve taken the worst moments of my life and soothed them, just knowing that you existed when they happened makes my heart fuller and more pieced together. Right now I am looking at all the giant packages of gluten-free Oreos you surprised me with. It’s so many Oreos, it makes me laugh," she continued, adding that she loves how they have "been chastised and separated by flight attendants on multiple international flights because we are like teenagers. Why does it all feel so different? This is the love they talk about in poems and Ed Sheeran songs. Andrew- you are the greatest, most formidable love of my life. I couldn’t be luckier."

News of their engagement came after the actress was photographed wearing a stunning diamond engagement ring while out in Los Angeles. On Thursday, the bride-to-be also posted pictures from a photo shoot, which shows a closer look at the sparkler. Daddario, meanwhile, has yet to share the news on her social media.

While the engagement news is new, it appears as though the two might have been engaged since last month. The former Why Women Kill actress' engagement ring was visible during Elle's Women Hollywood celebration on Oct. 19.

Daddario and Form, who produced A Quiet Place, have maintained a private relationship. They appear to have gone Instagram official in May, when she posted a black-and-white photo of them kissing.

"'I love you… 'and even that is an understatement," she captioned the shot of her and the 52-year-old The Purge producer.

In July, they made their red carpet debut as a couple and were all smiles at the White Lotus premiere.

This will be Form's second marriage. He was previously married to Jordana Brewster from 2007 to 2021. They share two children together, sons Julian, 8, and Rowan, 5. Brewster, meanwhile, also announced her engagement to Mason Morfit in September of this year.

