Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser Finalize Their Divorce After 8 Years of Marriage

Alexis Bledel and Vincent Kartheiser have officially put an end to their marriage. According to multiple reports, a judge finalized their divorce on Tuesday. Bledel, 40, and Kartheiser, 43, were married for eight years.

The end of their marriage comes three weeks after a rep for Bledel confirmed the news of their split to ET. Us Weekly first reported that the Mad Men star filed for divorce from his wife at the Putnam County Supreme Court in New York.

During the duration of their relationship, the Gilmore Girls star and the actor kept their relationship notoriously private. The pair began dating in 2012, after Bledel guest starred on Mad Men.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Bledel’s Gilmore Girls co-star, Scott Patterson, shared the news at the time. "It was great to see [Alexis]. She's really blossomed as a woman and now she's a proud new mother and married and happy," Patterson dished to Glamour magazine during an interview promoting the show's highly anticipated Netflix reboot. "I remember her as an 18-year-old kid, fresh out of college coming into Hollywood and being a little overwhelmed. She's just the most likable, intelligent person and adorable human being. She hasn't changed at all. She looks the same."

"We're comparing notes because my son is about a year and a half older than her young son," Patterson -- who welcomed his son, Nick, in July 2014 -- continued. "I'm showing her photos and videos and what to expect. We're just really enjoying each other's company."

So far, neither Bledel nor Kartheiser have publicly addressed their split.