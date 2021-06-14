Ali Fedotowsky Reveals She's Anemic and Will Undergo IV Treatment

Ali Fedotowsky is giving fans an update on her health.

The former Bachelorette star took to Instagram Stories over the weekend, sharing that results from recent blood work testing she had done revealed that she has iron-deficiency anemia.

"I almost did not tell you guys this because, honestly, it feels like it has been one thing after another," Fedotowsky, 36, said in a series of videos. "But I feel like I have to because everyone's going to be like, 'Why are you tired all the time?' So I ended up going to the doctor, got a bunch of blood work done, testing everything under the sun."

"After getting all this blood work done, it turns out I am super anemic, which I didn't know," she continued. "My ferritin levels, which is how your blood stores iron, are basically zero, so my doctor's like, 'Um, no wonder you're exhausted all the time. Like, I'm surprised you're out and about.'"

Fedotowsky told her followers that since undergoing the tests, she has started taking iron supplements and will soon receive intravenous treatment at the hospital.

"I'm on an iron regimen now -- I'm taking it three times a day," she shared. "And I'm going and getting, this week, an iron IV, where they're actually going to hook me up to an IV and fill my system with iron. So I'm excited about that. But anyway ... that's what's going on with me."

Last January, Fedotowsky also opened up about her scary skin cancer experience, just days after revealing via Instagram that she had been diagnosed with Basal cell carcinoma. She said at the time that the two kids she shares with husband Kevin Manno --Molly, 4, and Riley, 3 -- inspired her to take better care of her health.

"I just had a feeling that it was not right. Like, I knew it didn't look right," she said in an interview with Good Morning America. "It was kind of almost red and [it] hurt a little bit, so for a minute I'm like, 'Is it a scab? Is it a mole?' Any time the C word is used, I think it's a scary thing, but it's just so good that I paid attention to my body."

"Not only did I go in tanning beds, not only did I lay out at the beach with no sunscreen, I was putting baby oil all over my body," she added, of what her skincare routine was like prior to the diagnosis. "I think now as an adult, and now that I'm a parent especially, I care about my health so much more because I have two little people that are depending on me."

Fedotowsky went on to encourage others to get their skin checked regularly, and take precautions.

"It's the easiest thing ever. You pop in, they examine your body, and then if anything looks a little weird they will do a biopsy [and] send it off for testing," she explained. "Sunscreen now is so important to me. My kids never leave home without it."

