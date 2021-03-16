Alicia Silverstone Reacts to Harry Styles' 'Clueless' GRAMMYs Look

Harry Styles'GRAMMYs fashion made Alicia Silverstone totally pause! The 27-year-old singer both performed and took home his first GRAMMYs trophy at Sunday's show, but it was his red carpet look that caught the 44-year-old actress' attention.

Styles' outfit featured a yellow plaid jacket that is reminiscent of Silverstone's iconic Clueless character, Cher Horowitz.

"I am loving the #Clueless vibes @harrystyles!! 😉💁🏼‍♀️," Silverstone captioned a collage on Instagram of the British singer's look and Cher's fashion moment. "Cher would be so honored (and totally approve!!) of this chic look. 😘 Congrats on your win at the #GRAMMYs last night!!! #WatermelonSugar."

Styles had a big night, taking home the GRAMMY for Best Pop Solo Performance for his song, "Watermelon Sugar," which he also performed at the top of the show.

