Allison Janney Says a 'Germaphobe' Co-Star Made Her Put Neosporin on Her Lips Before a Kissing Scene

Allison Janney may be an Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy-winning actress, but she recently had a co-star struggle with the idea of kissing her for a scene.

The 61-year-old Mom star revealed that while the CBS sitcom is filming, the cast and crew are tested regularly for COVID-19.

"I get tested almost seven to eight times a week dependent upon whether or not I'm going to be doing kissing scenes," Janney shared on Thursday's Jimmy Kimmel Live.

The actress added that even before the global pandemic, she had some unusual kissing scene requests.

"Even before COVID I had a scene partner who I had to kiss with and he was such a germaphobe he would put Neosporin on his lips and ask me to put it on mine too before he would kiss me," Janney said.

Noting that she didn't know whether Neosporin actually prevented germs from spreading or not, Janney added, "I took it very personally though. Where does he think I put my mouth? It kind of unnerved me, but, you know, people are germaphobes."

After Kimmel guessed it was noted germaphobe Howie Mandel, Janney laughed, replying, "No, it was not Howie Mandel. I will not say who it was."

In addition to kissing scenes, Janney is also dealing with the absence of her on-screen daughter, Anna Faris, on this season of Mom.

"I think I'll miss the most, for me, the relationship between Bonnie and Christy, even though that will still continue, but she won't be present," Janney previously told ET. "That's what I'll miss."