Amanda Kloots Says Nick Cordero 'Is Starting to Follow Commands' in Inspiring Health Update

Nick Cordero's wife, Amanda Kloots, shared a ray of hope with her friends and followers with a positive health update regarding her husband's difficult and lengthy battle with COVID-19.

The 38-year-old mother of one, who has been keeping fans updated regularly during Cordero's frightening medical struggle, took to her Instagram story to reveal that doctors have told her he might be making real progress.

"We just got another update on Nick from the hospital and the doctor has confirmed that Nick is starting to follow commands," Kloots said of her husband, who has been in a medically-induced coma for weeks.

Kloots said that this news could be "a huge, big, huge deal" in regards to Cordero potentially waking up from his coma.

"He is very, very, weak still, so it is very slow progress, when they ask him to do things. But they can see he is trying," Kloots said. "Which is awesome. Obviously it is registering, and he's trying to do the things that they ask him to do."

"This is such a blessing, I can't even tell you," she added. "It's just so exciting."

Kloots said that there are still a number of concerns, especially regarding infection, but she said looking forward into the future there are a number of "big, big goals" she's keeping in mind.

One such goal is to be able to "move him off dialysis and move him off ventilators."

The news from Cordero's doctors comes one day after Kloots shared a "fantastic" FaceTime call with her husband on Mother's Day, which she said included a lot of "positive little things."

"I asked him to look up, and he did, and I asked him to look down, and he did," Kloots said in a video she shared Sunday afternoon. "That was a fantastic Mother’s Day gift to start my day off with."

Kloots has also been using her Instagram to provide health updates on Cordero, who was first hospitalized for pneumonia and later tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Broadway actor had to have his right leg amputated due to ongoing blood-clotting complications and has undergone a tracheostomy, which is one step toward getting him off a ventilator.

Earlier this week, Kloots revealed that doctors said Cordero is in the "very, very, very early, early, early, early stages of tracking," which means he is showing signs that he could regain consciousness.