Amanda Kloots Says Nick Cordero 'Is Still Alive' in Their 1-Year-Old Son Elvis

Amanda Kloots sees her late husband, Nick Cordero, in their 1-year-old son, Elvis. The 38-year-old fitness instructor lost her husband to a brutal battle with coronavirus last month, but she doesn't feel he's left her completely thanks to their little boy.

On Sunday, Kloots posted a stunning side-by-side shot of Elvis and his late father that was sent to her by a fan.

"I've noticed now that Elvis does this look a lot to me. When he is playing and I call his name to look at me or we are cuddling in bed and he looks up at me," she wrote. "It makes my heart melt. ❤️"

She went on to write about how Elvis is keeping the Broadway star's memory and legacy alive.

"I feel so lucky to have Elvis in my life. A piece of Nick that is still alive. I am so grateful for that," she continued. "I am trying to find the things in my life that I am grateful for through this difficult time when nothing seems right. I always start my day with a positive quote but I am going to start adding in what I am grateful for to remind me that there are always blessings even in the most difficult of times."

Cordero died in early July after a 95-day battle with coronavirus, which forced him to undergo multiple procedures including having his leg amputated. Throughout the experience, Kloots' positive efforts inspired fans.

