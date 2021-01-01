Amanda Kloots Shares Moving New Year's Message Following the Loss of Nick Cordero

2020 was a heartbreaking year for Amanda Kloots. After losing husband Nick Cordero to COVID-19 in July, the new The Talk co-host is sharing a moving message for the new year. Kloots posted a photo of herself holding the late Cordero and her 1-year-old son's hand while walking in a field.

"Everyday is a gift. Hard days are a gift. Hard weeks are a gift. Hard years are a gift. Find the lessons from each day so you can learn and grow," she wrote before sharing, "What I’ve learned this year…"

"Don’t wish time away. Time is precious. Make every day count. Be grateful for every day here on this Earth. Be grateful for all the blessings you have," she expressed. "Take that family photo. Say I love you. Make the phone call. Forgive. Pray and believe. Get back up again. Take one day at a time. Hug someone if you can. Give to people in need. Help others. Don’t wait till tomorrow to do something- LIVE YOUR LIFE."

She concluded by thanking everyone who has supported her this year. She also wished everyone "a very healthy, safe and Happy New Year ❤️."

Kloots received a slew of supporting and uplifting messages from her followers and friends.

Amid the holidays, Kloots has been reflecting on the hardships she endured this year and the death of her husband. The Broadway star died in July due to complications from the coronavirus. On Christmas Eve she posted a throwback of her and Cordero celebrating their first Christmas with their son.

She also showed off a ring she got custom made with some of Cordero's ashes.

Kloots and Welteroth will join season 11 on Monday, Jan. 4. Both women appeared as guest co-hosts on multiple episodes in October and November.

"I am thrilled and honored to join this incredible cast and crew. From the very first time I guest co-hosted on The Talk, I knew I was among a very special group of people. I look forward to starting off the new year with honest and thought-provoking discussions, mixed with plenty of fun and laughter too," Kloots said.

Hear more in the video below.