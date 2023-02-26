Amanda Seyfried Shares Her Idea for 'Mean Girls' Musical Cameo (Exclusive)

Amanda Seyfried is relishing all the awards season love for her performance in The Dropout -- and looking back at the role that started it all!

The actress spoke with ET's Denny Directo on the red carpet at the 2023 SAG Awards on Sunday, where she opened up about how she and her Mean Girls co-stars are "100% into" making a cameo in the upcoming film adaptation of the Mean Girls Broadway musical.

"It's been a long legacy for Mean Girls, and I think we all kinda just need to hang," Seyfried said of co-stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams and Lacey Chabert.

While nothing's confirmed yet, Seyfried said she's "still hoping for a miracle" when it comes to an appearance in the upcoming Paramount+ film, which will also be written by Tina Fey and feature Reneé Rapp reprising her Broadway role as Regina George alongside Angourie Rice, Auli’i Cravalho, Jaquel Spivey and more.

"It's not it's not really up to us, is it?" she said of the film, but added, "All four of us are 100% into it."

As for ideas about who they could play? "Maybe the mothers of our characters?" she mused. "That's what I was thinking, but listen, I have not even seen the script."

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

It's been 20 years since Mean Girls changed everything for Seyfried, who told ET she was planning to go to college in the fall of 2003 before getting the role of ditzy Karen. Now, she's rounding out her awards season run with The Dropout, having already won a Golden Globe, Emmy and Critics' Choice Award for her portrayal of disgraced entrepreneur Elizabeth Holmes.

"It's the end of the road, and it's been a great road," she shared of the "unexpected" honors, joking that capping things off with a SAG win would mean "that I chose the right career."

"I know it sounds ridiculous but it is true, to even be nominated, to even be accepted into the Academy or into the Screen Actors Guild, to hold those cards -- to get nominated, that's a whole other level," she continued. "When your fellow actors are like, 'You did a great job, that was a great take,' you're like, 'You didn't have to say that!'"

The 2023 SAG Awards will take place on Sunday, Feb. 26 at Fairmont Century Plaza in Los Angeles. The ceremony will stream live on Netflix's YouTube channel. See the full list of winners here and stay tuned to ETonline.com for complete SAG Awards coverage.