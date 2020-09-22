'Amazing Race': Meet the Season 32 Competitors!

The Amazing Race is back! The adventure reality show returns on Oct. 14 on CBS, with 11 teams racing around the world for a $1 million prize.

Season 32 was filmed prior to the global outbreak of the coronavirus. The race starts at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles, and the teams' first destination is Trinidad and Tobago. Along the route, the pairs of competitors will travel to France, Germany, Kazakhstan, Brazil and more.

Bertram van Munster, co-creator and executive producer of The Amazing Race, reflected on the new season in light of the current pandemic in a statement on Tuesday. In February, the show halted production on the 33rd cycle of the globe-trotting reality competition series due to the coronavirus.

"Elise and I created The Amazing Race 20 years ago as a way to bring the expansive beauty of the world into audiences' living rooms in an exciting way," the statement reads. "This year has been a challenge for everyone, and we hope this season, during which Race will reach the remarkable milestone of one million miles traveled around the world, helps satisfy viewers' wanderlust. We look forward to when we can all travel again!"

Check out the 11 teams competing below, which includes former NFL players and Olympic hurdlers.

DeAngelo Williams (36) and Gary Barnidge (34)

Former NFL stars from Charlotte, N.C. and Middleburg, Fla.

Eswar (24) and Aparna Dhinakaran (26)

Siblings from Fremont and Berkeley, Calif.

Jerry (61) and Frank (25) Eaves

Father and son from Louisville, Ky.

Kaylynn (30) and Haley Williams (31)

Sisters from Bluffton, S.C.

Chee Lee (38) and Hung Nguyen (39)

Married parents from Houston, Texas

Kellie Wells-Brinkley (37) and LaVonne Idlette (34)

Olympic hurdlers from Richmond, Va. and Hampton, Va.

Leo Brown (31) and Alana Folsom (29)

Dating from Somerville, Mass.

Michelle (34) and Victoria Newland (33)

Sisters from Lafayette, La.

Nathan Worthington (39) and Cody Buell (33)

Best friends from Dayton, Tenn. and Paint Lick, Ky.

Riley (31) and Maddison McKibbin (29)

Pro volleyball players from Honolulu, Hawaii

Will Jardell (30) and James Wallington (31)

Dating from Nederland, Texas and Grand Rapids, Mich.

