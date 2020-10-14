Amazon Prime Day 2020: Best Deals on Face Masks

The second and final day of Amazon Prime Day 2020 is here, and amid all the deals on designer handbags and premium beauty items are markdowns on daily essentials like cloth face masks. Considering we'll be wearing a face covering for a while, why not stock up now and save?
In case you've been offline for a minute, Amazon Prime Day is taking place this year from Oct. 13-14. Now's the best time to shop and save on fashionable, beauty and home items, as Prime Day is filled with fantastic markdowns you don't want to miss. Loads of retailers and brands we love are offering a discount of up to 80% off retail price, including. Kate Spade, Rebecca Minkoff, Frye, Vera Bradley, Levi's, Karl Lagerfeld, Marc Jacobs, Skechers, Soludos, Superga, Eddie Bauer, Adidas, DL1961 jeans, American Apparel, Ugg, Lacoste, Vineyard Vines, Calvin Klein and Tory Burch. Not only does the Amazon sale event include Amazon brands, but it also features luxury brand markdowns within Shopbop, which Amazon acquired in 2006.
So far, we've seen major deals, markdowns and discounts roll out across categories for Amazon Prime Day, including electronics, travel gear, designer handbags, designer dresses, sandals, sneakers, designer sunglasses, activewear, designer backpacks, loungewear, tie dye, kids shoes, swimwear, men's clothing, underwear, luggage, shoes, diamonds, deals under $50, jewelry and more.
Be sure to sign into your Prime account as Amazon Prime members get free two-day shipping on select items. One more tip to get the most out of your Prime Day experience: Get a $10 credit when you buy $40 in Amazon Gift Cards.
Shop all face masks on sale for Prime Day and check out our picks below.
