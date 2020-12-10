x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Entertainment Tonight

Amazon Prime Day 2020 Best Gifts for Home -- Echo Dot, Le Creuset Dutch Oven, Keurig Coffee Maker & More

Amazon Prime Day 2020 Best Gifts for Home -- Echo Dot, Le Creuset Dutch Oven, Keurig Coffee Maker & More

Since we're all continuing to spend more time at home these days, gifting an item to elevate the space is a great idea for holiday gifting. The Amazon Prime Day 2020 holiday gift guide just got released and it's brimming with a range of stylish home products. 

To make it easier to navigate Amazon's expansive variety of products, ET Style has combed through to select the best home items that'll be perfect gifts for friends and family such as home decor, electronics and kitchenware. Highlights from the list include the newest Amazon Echo Dot, Keurig K-Cafe Coffee Maker, Le Creuset Dutch Oven (which is on sale!), Sonos Move Speaker and a set of hand soap and lotion from Nest Fragrances. 

Plus, be sure to check back to see if any of these gifting options will be on sale during Prime Day, which will take place on Oct. 13 and 14 and starts at 12 AM PT. We'll keep you up to date on the best deals to come out of the sale event. 

Shop our top picks of gifts for the home from Amazon ahead. 

RELATED CONTENT:

The Best Early Amazon Prime Day 2020 Deals -- Echos, TVs, Fashion, AirPods, Smart Watches, Tablets & More

Walmart Big Save Event Starts Now to Compete With Amazon Prime Day 2020

Target Deal Days to Compete With Amazon Prime Day

The Best Gifts From Amazon Prime Day 2020 Holiday Gift Guide

The Best Cookware Lines by Celebrities

The Best Fashion Gifts on Amazon -- Savage X Fenty, UGG and More

Genius Kitchen Gadgets We've Discovered on TikTok

Sur La Table Sale: Take Up to 40% Off Le Creuset Cookware and More

Bloomingdale's Sale: Get 25% Off Clothes, Cookware, Beauty and More

Macy's Sale: Take an Extra 30% Off + 15% Off Beauty at the VIP Sale