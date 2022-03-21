'American Idol' Contestant Haley Slayton Auditions While 5 Months Pregnant, Meets Future Husband on Show

One powerhouse mama! Haley Slayton wasn't going to let her pregnancy stop her from trying to make it on American Idol. The 23-year-old musician auditioned during Sunday's episode while five and a half months pregnant with a baby boy.

"Being on the show pregnant is actually not going to be an obstacle for me," Haley assured viewers on Sunday, telling host Ryan Seacrest that she'd already named her little guy, Jaelyn.

She performed Miley Cyrus' "The Climb" for judges Katy Perry, Lionel Richie, and Luke Bryan, who all seemed to be on the fence after the performance.

Luke called the audition "not perfect," saying, "There were some amateur moments, but then there were some real moments. I wonder if you could begin to replicate those more."

Lionel noted that the baby was likely pressing on Haley's lungs, making singing difficult, and Katy added that she had to drop her own songs down "a half step" while pregnant with her daughter.

Katy then asked Haley to sing her backup song, which was Adele's "One and Only," urging her to "fight for it."

Haley gave the performance her all, belting out the ballad. Based on her impressive performance, the judges all voted Haley through to Hollywood.

The sweet audition was inspirational, but one key element of Haley's story was not mentioned on Sunday's show. Haley met her now-husband, Jordan Myles, during early auditions for season 20 of the music competition show.

“We got married pretty quick,” Haley told her local newspaper, The Gazette. “We just knew. We started right off the bat talking to each other, and it ended up being an everyday thing. I was already pregnant, and he stepped up to be a father, and I couldn’t thank him enough for that. We’re very in love, we’re very happy that we met, and I feel like another reason why I was on the show was to meet him. That was a great experience — to meet someone that I finally could spend the rest of my life with.”

Jordan's audition has not aired on the show yet, but he teased his appearance on the show back in February on Instagram.

Haley also shared with the site SK Pop, "I’m so blessed because I actually met my husband during our auditions in Texas and we got married on Christmas Eve! We just knew we were the ones for each other right off the bat. I then had my son Jan. 20 and he's the biggest blessing in our lives. I love them both so much."