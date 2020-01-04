'America's Got Talent' Reopens Auditions Online

America's Got Talent is taking online auditions! Amid social distancing regulations due to the coronavirus pandemic, the reality show announced that it'll be accepting online auditions for its upcoming 15th season.

People and groups who are interested in competing on the show are encouraged to send in a video of their unique act, as long as doing so allows them to maintain social distancing rules. Submissions are being accepted at www.AGTAuditions.com.

ET's Lauren Zima spoke to Vergara about joining the series last month, and the Modern Family actress said she took the job to "mix it up."

"I never, in my life, expected to do something like this. I've never done anything like this," she said, adding that she was hesitant at first when AGT producers approached her.

"I [was like], 'Wait, I have to think about this, I don't know if I can, you know, be a good judge or whatever,'" she continued. "And the more I thought about it, I thought, 'You know what? This actually sounds like a group of people that I could be part of."